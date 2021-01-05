WAUKESHA
David Kenneth Wagner
David Kenneth Wagner, 57, of Waukesha, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital after a hard-fought battle with the coronavirus.
David was born in North Prairie and moved to Waukesha to live with his twin sister and family. David worked at the Waukesha Training Center and Easter Seals for over 30 years. He also attended Easter Seals Leo Adult Day Program in Waukesha. David loved life, enjoying many outdoor activities. He loved picnics with family and friends. He loved all sports and was a member of Special Olympics, participating in basketball, baseball, volleyball, and his favorite, bowling.
David is survived by his sister, Vicki Weaver of Spooner; brother-in-law, Raymond Brauch of North Prairie; sister-in-law, Jane Doughty of North Prairie; sister, Joyce (Wayne) Stevens of Oklahoma; brother, Vance Doughty of Mukwonago; brother-in-law, Andrew Prokop of Big Bend; brother, Robert (Colleen) Wagner of Mukwonago; brother, Dennis (Nancy) Wagner of Pewaukee; twin sister, Donna (Terry “Coach”) Hogan of Waukesha; brother, Kenneth (Will) Wagner of Dousman; sister, Debbie (Dennis) Jolin; and sister, Susie (Don) Coulliette. David is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, neighbors and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Phyllis Wagner; his father, Robert Wagner; his dear brother, Thomas Doughty; and his sisters, Gail Brauch and Ina Prokop.
The family would like to send a very special thank you to Terri, Abby, Chelsea, Piper and Jr. for always helping out with David’s care.
Also, a word of thanks to the staff at Easter Seals Leo Program and a huge thank you to our heroes at Waukesha Memorial ICU for their wonderful care while David battled COVID-19.
Rest in peace our sweet angel.
A celebration of David’s life will be held as soon as the coronavirus is under control and it is safe to do so. Please check back for details at a later date.
Memorials to the family would be appreciated.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra is serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.