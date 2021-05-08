PEWAUKEE
David Kent Welch
Oct. 6, 1947 — May 3, 2021
David Kent Welch, 73, a resident of Pewaukee, formerly of Thorton, Ill., Bolingbrook, Ill., and Naperville, Ill., passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 6, 1947, in Chicago, Ill. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Constance Welch, and his brother Dale (the late Linda) Welch. He met the love of his life, and married Babs (nee Kapoun) in June 1968. He was a loving father to Jennifer and a proud Papa to Courtney and Ally. He was adopted by many of Courtney and Ally’s friends as a second grandpa. Dear brother of Dwight Welch and Jill Welch. David will be missed by his brother-inlaw, Robert (Marianne) Kapoun; sister-in-law, Deborah (Robert) Faillo; and nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
David grew up in Thornton, Ill., and was a 1965 graduate of Thornridge High School. David proudly served his country by following the family tradition of enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corp. He had a long sales career in the beverage industry, making many friends.
David is best known as Papa to his grandchildren and all of their friends.
Memorial gathering at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Saturday, May 15, from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m.
Krause Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 432-8300 or visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com.