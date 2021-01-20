WAUKESHA
David M. Johnson
July 22, 1968 - January 17, 2021
David M. Johnson, 52, of Waukesha, died January 17, 2021, after a four-year battle with cancer. He was born on July 22, 1968, in Omaha, Neb., to Vicki Johnson Ruiz and the late Michael W. Johnson. David graduated from Waukesha South High School in 1987.
He is survived by his mother, Vicki of Brookfield, and siblings Patrick Johnson of Rockford, Ill., and Jamie Johnson of Wauwatosa. David is further survived by loving aunts and cousins across the country.
The family wishes to thank the UW Cancer Center and AnglesGrace Hospice for their compassionate care during this difficult time.
Private family services will be held.
For complete obituary and online condolences see funeral home website, www.churchandchapel.com.
Church and Chapel Ritter-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-786-8030.