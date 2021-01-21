WAUKESHA
Dawn Christine Rolling
Dec. 17, 1943 - Dec. 11, 2020
Dawn (Burek) Rolling, 76, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in her hometown of Waukesha. Dawn lived a vigorous life and was loved by her family and numerous friends.
Dawn was born on Dec. 17, 1943, in Wausau, the daughter of the late Edward and Gertrude (Peters) Burek.
She was educated at St. Anne’s Catholic Parish and graduated from Wausau East High School. Dawn explored serving as a nun, attending Sisters of St. Francis of the Holy Cross in Bay Settlement in Green Bay. She was married in 1964 and had four beautiful children. Dawn worked for many years assisting individuals seek freedom from substance abuse issues, achieving her AODA certification from Kettle Moraine Hospital and her bachelor’s degree from Ottawa University.
Dawn enjoyed engaging in zealous conversation with family and friends with a vast sense of humor and a zest for life. Anyone who knew Dawn, knew she loved her family and friends. Her family included her children, Todd Rolling, Debbie (Todd) Merrill, Thad (Jane) Rolling, Dona Drew (Tim Jantz); seven grandchildren (Catalina, Ava, Erin, Emily, Molly, Christopher, and Geramiah) and six great-grandchildren. She has two brothers, Michael (Ellen) Burek and Peter (Marilyn) Burek, along with nieces, nephews and many, many friends.
Dawn had numerous talents as a master seamstress, and enjoyed knitting and crocheting gifts and creating other works of art. She was an excellent cook and candy maker. Perhaps the most prominent traits Dawn was known for were her giving heart and her tireless care and advocacy for her oldest son Todd. The special love and affection for Todd created a bond that lasted 55 years on earth and will continue forever.
Dawn was active in the Waukesha community, volunteering for the Special Olympics and the ARC of Wisconsin. In 2000, she was named “Volunteer of the Year” by the Waukesha County Council on Alcoholism and Other Drug Abuse for her dedication to volunteer service.
The family thanks the caregivers at Waukesha Memorial Hospital for their excellent care.
When it is safe to do so, Dawn’s children plan to host a gathering to celebrate Dawn’s life and spirit. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Special Olympics (https://give.specialolympics.org).
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.