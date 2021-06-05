Deanna (nee Pappas) Schultz
July 19, 1928 - May 22, 2021
Deanna (nee Pappas) Schultz was born 92 years ago to Tom and Efthimia (Effy) Pappas in Waukesha.
Deanna was the oldest of their three children of Ellen (Douglas) Christensen (84 at time of death in 2019), Waukesha, and Vangal Pappas (82 at time of death also in 2019) in Las Vegas, Nev.
Deanna worked for Aqua-Chem in Waukesha and Milwaukee as an administrative assistant until her retirement in 1990. Deanna loved to travel, dine with her friends, and regularly walked at Brookfield Square. She had a fun-loving and independent personality and remained young at heart, which was reflected by her VW Bug license plate which read “Stay 34.”
Deanna developed a love for her God, Jehovah and was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on June 30, 1956. Deanna loved engaging in the volunteer ministry with her dear friends, Harriet Greene, Terry Perez, Beverly Norder and Edith Lockerman along with many others from the Minooka Park (Waukesha) Congregation. She anxiously looked forward to the Bible’s promise of a resurrection in a restored earthly paradise referred to in Revelation chapter 21, verses 3,4.
The Pappas family was a part of Waukesha’s history for many decades. Deanna’s grandfather, George (Erakle) Vangel, and father Tom Pappas immigrated from Albania in 1911. Grandpa George started the business located on the corner of Delafield Street and Summit Avenue across from Horeb Springs Park around 1925. The two-story building became the family residence and business known as The Palace Sweet Shop and Grocery Store. It was a popular place for Waukesha residents and families to gather and socialize until 1955 when Delafield Street was expanded and the intersection improved.
In early 2012, John Schoenknecht wrote an article for the Waukesha Freeman on Waukesha grocery stores, which included the Pappas family business. In the article, Deanna’s sister, Ellen, shared many wonderful memories of living and working with her family at 518 Delafield St. The article describes a charming glimpse into what life was like in Waukesha when Deanna, her little sister and brother, her parents, Tom and Effy Pappas and Grandpa George were all contributing to Waukesha’s history. The article can be found in the Waukesha Public Library’s Local History Room.
Pictures are courtesy of The Waukesha County Historical Society and Ellen Christensen.
Deanna’s friends would like to sincerely thank At Your Service and Shorehaven in Oconomowoc for the kind and gentle care they provided to Deanna in her last days.
A private memorial service will be held for Deanna at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.