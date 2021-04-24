TICHIGAN LAKE
Deborah Kay Tobin
May 17, 1955 — Feb. 10, 2021
Deborah Kay Tobin of Tichigan Lake passed away unexpectedly February 10, 2021. She was born May 17, 1955, in Milwaukee, to Jean (nee Draskovich) and Anthony Tobin.
Deb graduated from Waterford High School in 1973 and began her career in sales and marketing at Lake Lawn Lodge in Delavan. She spent her mid 30s in Florida with her soulmate/fellow horse lover, Don Huff. Deb eventually returned to Tichigan Lake, excelled in her sales career with Universal Maps, rising through the ranks to regional sales manager. She finished her working career with Schaefer Brush in Waukesha. Deb was a horse lover, and a heck of a pool shooter. She loved the lake life, country music, and good times with her family/cousins!
Deb is survived by her father, Anthony; siblings Sue (Greg) DeMent, Jeff (Carole) Tobin, Anthonette Tobin and Ken (aka Boots) Tobin; nieces Chris (Mark) Moczynski, Amy (Brandon) Price, Melissa (Dylan) Betz and Cory (Katie) Betz; as well as great-nieces and -nephews, cousins, and special aunt, Rose (aka Tootie) Lang.
He was preceded in death by her mother, Jean, and Don Huff.
A celebration of Deb's life will be held May 1, coinciding with Kentucky Derby Day, at Integrity Celebrations Center, 2789 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, WI 53105. Open house gathering, with food and drinks served will start at 1 p.m., ending with a memorial service at 3:30 p.m. In honor of Deb's love of the Kentucky Derby, feel free to join us in your Derby finery.
Integrity Funeral Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262514-4600 or visit online at www.integrityfamilies.net.