BIG BEND
Deborah Lynn Blawat
Sept. 28, 1950 — Sept. 9, 2021
Debbie passed away at Elder Care Cottages on September 9, 2021, following her very long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. The daughter of Paul and Elaine Degenhardt, Debbie was born on September 28, 1950, in Abbotsford.
On July 1, 1972, Debbie was united in marriage to Wayne William Blawat in Milwaukee. She put both of her boys through Catholic schools, and rarely missed a Sunday Mass. Debbie enjoyed volunteering at her sons’ grade school while they were growing up and spending time with family and friends at their lake cottage in Okauchee. Later in life, when her granddaughters would visit, they would often paint Debbie’s nails and she would admire their work and say with excitement, “I can’t wait to show the girls at the Post!” Mesmerized and often baffled by the antics of her grandsons, Debbie glowed with delight and concern in their presence. She liked to bake and had a few undeniably legendary recipes featured at every family gathering. Her boys always looked forward to these get-togethers where they knew Debbie would prepare her famous taco dip (the secret is sour cream blended with taco seasoning). And while her recipes will remain in the family forever, nothing can compare to Grandma Debbie’s homemade banana bread, which she generously shared with everyone (why make just one loaf ?), and delicious pumpkin cake with cream cheese frosting at Thanksgiving!
Debbie is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Wayne, who selflessly cared for her throughout her battle with Alzheimer’s; children, Nick (Erica) of Elmhurst, Ill., and Patrick (Suzanne) of Madison; grandchildren Lauren (15), Addison (14), Benjamin (13) and Jack (11); father, Paul Degenhardt (94) of Marshfield; sisters Sandy Bielen and Dixie Degenhardt of Marshfield; brother-inlaw Craig (Kathy) Blawat of Menomonee Falls; and dear friend Marge Maliborski.
Debbie was preceded in death by her mother, Elaine Degenhardt, and niece, Jenny Bielen.
In order to aid science in the research to find the causes and cures of the disease, Debbie’s brain was removed shortly after her death, and donated to the University of Maryland Brain and Tissue Bank in the hope that a prevention, or cure, can protect future generations from this horrendous disease: Alzheimer’s!
Funeral rites and interment will be held on November 5 at 1 p.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove (held at the outdoor pavilion). Eulogies and a walk-through by her fellow Auxiliary friends and companions will be included in the Rites, followed by a gathering for all at the American Legion Post 375, 627 E Veterans Way, Mukwonago, at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/.
Deep, heartfelt thanks to the caregivers at Elder Care Cottages in Tichigan for the compassionate care they provided for Debbie during her final nine months on earth.