Deborah Vanderboom
Aug. 14, 1957 - Oct. 8, 2021
Deborah “Boomer” Vanderboom passed away on October 8, 2021, at the age of 64. Debby was born to William and Darlene Weiland on August 14, 1957, in Waupun.
She graduated from New Berlin High School in 1975. After high school she worked as a dispatcher before joining the Waukesha County Sheriff Department in 1980. Upon completion of the academy she was assigned to the patrol division. She was the second female to be hired by the Sheriff Department. After 25-plus years of service she retired as a detective. Debby was involved with the AFS program (American Field Service), opening her home to multiple foreign exchange students from around the world. She was also an exchange student herself, spending a summer in Japan with her host family. Debby acquired a love for golf after she retired. She loved to travel Ñ Hawaii was her favorite destination. She also adored her four grandchildren.
Debby was loved and will be missed by daughters, Jennifer and Claudia; four grandchildren; and her mother and sister.
She was preceded in death by her father. She will be deeply missed by many family members, relatives and friends.
A visitation for Debby will be held on Thursday, October 14, from 10 a.m. until the start of services at 12 p.m. noon at Cesarz Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Waukesha County Sherriff K-9 Unit.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.