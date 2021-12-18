WAUKESHA
Debra ‘Debbie’ Verhalen
Oct. 9, 1960 - Dec. 15, 2021
Debra “Debbie” Verhalen (nee Maynard) of Waukesha, formerly of New Berlin, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at age 61.
Soulmate and loving wife for 32 years to the late Jeffrey. Devoted mom to Jason (Jennifer) and Christine (Andy). Dear Granna of Aiden and Marcus. Dear sister of Bruce (Fiona) Maynard. Debbie is also loved and will be missed by other relatives and friends.
Debbie was a retiree of Boston Store after 40 years of dedicated service. She was very passionate about animals, especially at the Wildlife In Need Center (WINC).
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 28, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ), Waukesha, from 2 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Funeral service at 5 p.m. Private interment at Highland Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Debbie’s name may be made to WINC.