Debra K. Nelson (nee Krueger) went home to her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the age of 68. Debi was a dear daughter of William John and Kathren Alice (Neumann) Krueger and loved daughter-in-law of Elroy and Dorothy Nelson, who preceded her in death.
Debi was married to the love of her life, Dale, for over 46 years and was the beloved mother to Corey, (Emilia) Holly and Jesse (Courtney). She was the loving and adoring “Grammie” to her dear, sweet Lucas. Debi was the beloved sister to Karen (Krueger) Meyers, sister-in-law to the late Don Meyers, the late Franklin Berg, and Dick and Diane Techtmann. She was a treasured aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. Debi brought joy, love, and laughter to all who knew her, her love knew no bounds.
Debi was filled with kindness, generosity and cherished her family and friends. She had a unique ability to make everything around her beautiful and special. She loved nature, wildlife and taking in the unbounding beauty of the Northwoods. She enjoyed family travels and it brought her happiness to take along extended family and friends to share those experiences.
Debi and Dale took great pride in their business, Nelson Landscape Incorporated, which they have built together for most of the company’s 62-year history. It was a gift to later share that experience and work together in the company with sons Corey and Jesse. It was her focus that we have the special job to do our small part to be caretakers of God’s green earth.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 22, from 4-7 p.m. at Harder Funeral Home, 18700 West Capitol Drive, Brookfield. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1052 White Rock Avenue, Waukesha. Funeral procession to follow to Pinelawn Memorial Park, 10700 West Capitol Drive, Milwaukee. A Celebration of Life luncheon will follow at the Elm Grove Women’s Club, 13885 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove, at 1 p.m.
If desired and/or in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northwoods Wildlife Center (https://northwoodswildlifecenter.org/support-us/memorial-form.html) as well as Variety-The Children’s Charity of Wisconsin (https://varietywi.org/).
