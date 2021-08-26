MARQUETTE
Debra Rennhack
Jan. 27, 1951 - June 5, 2021
Debra Marie Rennhack, age 70, of Marquette, passed away on June 5, 2021, at Markesan Resident Home.
Debra was born on January 27, 1951, the daughter of Maurice and Bernita (Moran) Teskey. She was a graduate of Arrowhead High School in Hartland, Class of 1969. Debra was united in marriage to Jerome Rennhack on November 29, 1991, in Waukesha. She was an accountant for many years at various companies, followed by retirement in 2009. Debra enjoyed the outdoors, whether it was tending to her flowerbeds or traveling with her husband.
Debra is survived by her husband; three daughters, Angela, Bethany (Peter) and Brigette; four step-sons, Michael, Steven, Jerome and Tony; 10 grandchildren; and one sister, Toni (Randy) Teskey Felder.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Michael Teskey.
A celebration of Debra’s life will be held from 12 p.m. noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, at the Oconomowoc VFW, 830 E. Wisconsin Ave., WI 53066.
Markesan Community Funeral Home is assisting the family, www.markesanfh.com.