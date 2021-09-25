HARRISVILLE
Delores “Dee” A. Balsiger
March 23, 1946 — Sept. 13, 2021
Delores “Dee” A. Balsiger (Dee Borrmann), of Harrisville, formerly of Germantown, passed away on Monday September 13, 2021, at the age of 75. She was born on March 23, 1946, in Milwaukee. Dee was the beloved wife of Ronald Balsiger for 51 years until his passing in 2015. She was the loving mom of William, Lorelei (Kurt Enders), Scott (Jackie) and Todd (Dallas). She also was proud grandma of Grace (Jarrett), Elizabeth, Juliana (Jack Pfeifer), Janelle (Braden Huffman), Caleb, Josh, Luke, Zach, Alivia, Jack and Lily and G.G. (Great Grandma) to Royce, Jaida, Jayla, Jarret Jr., Emma, Logan and Penelope. She was the sister of Donald (Barb), Alice, Dorothy, Robert, Lawrence, Leonard and Ralph.
Dee’s life was an adventure. She grew up in the homes of Edna Olson and Lillian Hilgendorf as a foster child. This is how she found her first true love, Ronald C. Balsiger. Ron and Dee grew strong roots in Germantown. They lived across the street from Ron’s parents and brother and raised their four children. They even fostered children in the early years, as her way of showing gratitude of the wonderful families that touched her life. After decades, they semiretired to Harrisville, where they spent almost the last 20 years.
In Dee’s spare time she enjoyed the Red Hatter friends, playing bingo, finding a treasure at a rummage or antique shop, gardening or enjoying a cocktail on the deck with friends. She was always an animal lover, especially for her three dogs Marlo, Tippy and Buddy. She then remarried in May of 2021 to David Rozek. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her.
Harrisville is not just a neighborhood; it is a family that watches out for each other and there to give a helping hand when someone is in need. Neighbors that are more than neighbors, they are part of our family too.
Please join our family for a celebration of life at the School House Tavern, N7245 County Road B, Westfield, on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 5:00 p.m.
Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online obituaries and condolences visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com.