WAUKESHA
Delores ‘Dee’ Sylvia Emslie
March 8, 1929 - May 8, 2021
Delores “Dee” Sylvia Emslie, age 92, of Waukesha, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in the company of family. She was born on March 8, 1929, in Waukesha, the daughter of Clarence and Vanda (nee Voeltz) Manthey.
Delores graduated from Waukesha High School. After graduating, she worked at the Waukesha Motor Company.
Delores married her husband of 54 years, William “Bill” Emslie Jr., in 1949. Together, they began a life as dairy farmers, a life they kept at for the next forty years. Dee was a proud homemaker and farm wife. She was particular about all things. One might say, at times, she could be a critic. Her farm, her home and her kitchen would always reflect that. Like her husband’s crops and tractors, Delores’ recipes, home dŽcor, lawn and garden were always envied, and so well kept that they were featured in the trade magazines of the time.
Delores and Bill spent the years after the cows were gone, and for Delores, the years after Bill was gone caring for the family homestead, aiding their children in their own dairy farming pursuits, and spending time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her final years, she enjoyed reading volumes of books, crossword puzzles, watching birds, baseball, football, and old Western TV shows.
To say that Delores lived her life surrounded by fiercely strong women is an understatement. Their impression was not lost on Delores, and she instilled that ferocity in the family she would raise, especially her granddaughters. She looked after her siblings the same way she would raise her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and with the same compassion she would care for her father, mother, mother-in-law and husband in their late years. Over the years, she shared her home with numerous friends and family. There was always another seat at the table and anyone in her graces was surely treated like family.
Delores was preceded in death by mother, Vanda Manthey; father, Clarence Manthey; husband, Bill Emslie; brother, Donald Manthey; sister, Marcy Meidenbauer; mother-in-law, Harriet “Nana” Emslie; father-in-law, William “Peter” Emslie; and granddaughter Patricia Emslie.
Delores is survived by sons William (Jane Leader) Emslie III and Kimberly (Mardell) Emslie; grandchildren Jenny (Terry DeBlare) Fischer, Tracy (Jon) Pautz, Will (Vickie Smith) Emslie, Holly (Sam) Taylor and Kolton (Kylie Marquardt) Emslie; and great-grandchildren Hunter Boettcher, Cheyenne Pautz, Wyatt Taylor and Brody Taylor.
A visitation will be held at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, on Saturday, May 22, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. followed by a service at 7 p.m.
