Delores Kurtz Flanagan
Delores Kurtz Flanagan, age 90, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021.
She is survived by her loving and caring children, Robert John (Candy) Flanagan and Colleen (Ted) Millot. Dear grandmother to Christopher (Melanie) Millot, Megan Millot and Robert Ray Flanagan, and great-grandmother to Tyler Smith. Special sister-in-law to Betsy Shurte, Bonnie (Donald) Bierman and Ronald Flanagan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents, Edward and Meta Kurtz; her brother, Gerald Shurte; her granddaughter Jami Hartwick; and her brother-in-law Richard Flanagan.
Delores was devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. She was a special caregiver to her husband and was always ready to help those in need.
Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, at the Evert-Luko Funeral Home. Final rest will be in the Hartland Village Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the First Congregational Church, 111 Church St., Hartland, WI 53029, would be appreciated.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.