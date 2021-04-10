PEWAUKEE
Delores T. Sheehan
Oct. 5, 1932 - April 4, 2021
Delores T. Sheehan of Pewaukee passed away peacefully on April 4, 2021, at the age of 88. She was born in Lisbon on October 5, 1932, the daughter of John and Theresa Sheehan. She was a clerical worker Waukesha County for many years. Delores spent her time traveling the world with her friends and had a great love of cats, owning many throughout her life.
Delores will be deeply missed by her nephews, Jeff (Brenda) Sheehan, Scott (Lisa) Sheehan, Todd (Denise) Sheehan and Chris (Jenni) Sheehan; and great-niece and -nephews, Becky, Angie, Stefanie, Casey, Jon, Courtney, Cameron, Ashley, Sean and Erin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Bill Sheehan and Clete (Pat) Sheehan.
The visitation for Delores will be held on Thursday April 15, from 12 p.m. until the funeral Mass at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony on the Lake Catholic Church, W280-N2101 Prospect Ave., Pewaukee, WI 53072. The funeral Mass will be offered virtually by following the link at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/117347824. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Elmbrook Humane Society, 20950 Enterprise Ave., Brookfield, WI 53045.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.