PEWAUKEE
Dennis ‘Denny’ Robert Anderson
June 8, 1955 - May 15, 2021
Dennis ‘Denny’ Robert Anderson passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a brief battle with cancer on Saturday, May 15, 2021. He was 65 years of age.
Beloved husband and best friend of Kim (nee Mies) for almost 43 years. Loving brother of Jeffry (Evonne), Timothy (Wendy) and Michael (Renee) Anderson. Brother-in-law of Mark Mies. Proud Uncle of Samantha (Robert) Hernandez, Tyler (Lindsay) Anderson, Sara (Tony) Zagrodnik, Whitney Anderson and her significant other Bryan Reuter. Also loved by aunts, cousins, great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Denny is also loved and will be deeply missed by his second family Ñ the band members of Nostalgia and their families. He was also the adopted uncle of Rebecca Maddison and Laura (Jay) Hoeppner.
Denny was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Carole (nee Kadrich).
Denny loved music and joined the band Nostalgia in 1986 as a keyboardist and contributed on guitar and vocals.
An avid sports enthusiast. His love of sports started early. While at Catholic Memorial High School. Denny was part of the 1971 championship Crusaders football team that lead them to Lambeau Field to play in the third annual WISAA Football Championship game against De Pere. De Pere won 17 to 8. Denny also enjoyed bowling in local leagues and tournaments. Winning Waukesha’s City tournament once. Softball was a family affair for the Anderson brothers and their cousins. Family and friends spent many a night and weekend cheering them on at their softball games at Saratoga complex and in local weekend tournaments. Golf was his latest challenge and his fellow league golfers will miss his presence on the course.
Another love was boating. Spending time with friends and family on various Wisconsin lakes and the Mississippi River, recently keeping the boat in a slip at the Pioneer Marina on Lake Winnebago.
The family wishes to thank the staff at ProHealth Pewaukee Cancer Center and ProHealth Care Home Care & Hospice for their compassionate care given to Denny. An extra special thank-you to Nurse Tammy.
A celebration of Denny’s life will be held on Sunday, June 6, at the Tuscan Hall, 409 Delafield St., Waukesha WI 53188, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please memorialize Denny with gifts to ProHealth Care at www.prohealthcare.org/ways-to-give/donate/give-online or Versiti Blood Research Institute Foundation online at www.versiti.org/legacysociety. Denny was an avid blood and dual red donor.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.