WAUKESHA
Dennis E. Hulen
Sept. 30, 1943 - July 18, 2021
Dennis E. Hulen of Waukesha passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the age of 77 surrounded by his family. He was born in Waukegan, Illinois, on September 30, 1943, the son of Audist and Martha (nee Mendis) Hulen.
On August 8, 1964, he married Kathleen Kolowski at St. Therese Church in Pleasant Prairie. Together they were active members at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Dennis was a member of the Friends of Retzer Nature Center and the Spring City Garden Club where he got to enjoy his love for nature. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus #15090 where he served as a past treasurer. Dennis and Kathleen loved traveling together, one of his fondest memories was going with the Friends of Retzer Nature group to Costa Rica where they got to see and learn about the rain forest and tropical birds. Dennis was a graduate of Marquette University and was employed at We Energies for 40 years.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Kathleen Hulen of Waukesha, and their children, Andrew (Ann) Hulen of Waukesha, Michael (Tracy) Hulen of Greenfield, and Beth (Mark) Hulen McCumber of West Virginia. Grandfather of Steven and Eric Hulen. He is further survived by his brother Kenneth (Cynthia) Hulen of Illinois, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 27, from 9:30 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2400 Highway 59, Waukesha, WI 53189. Interment will take place at a later date at All Saints Cemetery in Pleasant Prairie.
Memorials in Dennis’ name are appreciated to the charity of your choice.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.