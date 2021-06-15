PEWAUKEE
Dennis John Allard
May 16, 1959 - June 10, 2021
Dennis John Allard of Pewaukee died on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at home surrounded by the love of his family at the age of 62. He was born in Milwaukee on May 16, 1959, the son of Donald and Bernice (nee BeBeau) Allard.
On August 21, 1982, he married Julie Schwind at St. Jude the Apostle Parish in Wauwatosa and together they have been members of St. William’s Catholic Church. Dennis worked as the operations manager for Evans Brothers for 22 years and was the owner of the Culver’s Frozen Custard in Burlington for the last 22 years. He was a member of the Bill Evans Memorial Golf Club for 25 years, the Burlington Chamber of Commerce, the Wisconsin Restaurant Association, and the South Shore Yacht Club. Dennis loved to travel with his wife and was fortunate to have traveled to 52 different countries. He enjoyed cooking and trying new restaurants, but most of all he cherished his family.
He was the beloved husband of Julie for 38 years; proud father of Lindsay (Jarad) Wurst of Hubertus, Audrey (Jon) Roepke of Waukesha and Mitchell (Kaitlyn) Allard of Waukesha; treasured grandpa of Gavin, Kale, George, and Stevie; and loving brother of David (Robin) Allard of Waukesha, Doug (Tammy) Allard of Sparta and Rosemary Brusse of Belgium. He is further survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 18, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service, all at Wisconsin Memorial Park - Chapel of the Chimes (Main Building), 13235 West Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005. Burial will follow.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.