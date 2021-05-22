Dennis Joseph Leszczynski
Sept. 13, 1945 — May 7, 2021
I am saddened to say the world has lost an avid Internet scroller, a skilled coupon cutter and an underappreciated author of puns and “Dad” jokes. Although he preferred to be a homebody, Dennis allowed his family to encourage him to participate in local adventures. He braved community parks, bowling alleys, restaurants and cultural experiences. He survived them all. Little did he know that danger lurked at home where he ultimately passed. He will be missed by his surviving family.
