REESEVILLE
Dennis ‘Mel’ ‘Melby’ Luck
May 12, 1958 - May 25, 2021
Dennis “Mel” “Melby” Luck of Reeseville, age 63, found peace on May 25, 2021, from complications of MS. He was born on May 12, 1958, in Oconomowoc, to Dean and Mardene Luck.
Mel spent many years as a meat cutter at neighboring Sentry and Piggly Wiggly stores. Mel was one of the “good guys” with a big heart that will be missed by many.
Survived by good friend and “brother” Jesse Sebero and his kids; sisters, Doreen (Tim) Salter and Diane (Rich) Zurowski and their children, Sarah (Alex) Cirilli and Matt; and brother, Dwight (Lynne) Luck and their children Connor and Courtney.
Sincere thanks to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospice for their compassionate care.
Per Dennis’s wishes, there will be no services. Enjoy a nice cold beer and cheer on the home teams.
“Later, Mel”
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family.