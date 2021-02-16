NEW BERLIN
Dennis Miles Barton
Dec. 21, 1938 - Feb. 11, 2021
Dennis Miles Barton passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at age 82.
Loving father of Lisa (Jerry) Fugiasco, Jennifer (Adam) Wagner and Patrick Barton. Dear grandfather of Nicholas, Lindsay, Mia and Nolan. Brother of Michael (Jane) Barton. Also survived by one niece, one nephew, other relatives and many mutual “bird loving” friends.
Dennis was born in Sioux City, Iowa. He graduated with a business degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1963 and has been a proud alumnus and huge supporter ever since. His career was the VP of Robertson & Ryan Surety Bonding.
Visitation will be held at the Bruskiewitz Funeral Home, 5355 W. Forest Home Ave., Milwaukee, on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m., followed by family services at 1:30 p.m.
Entombment will be at Forest Home Cemetery.
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home, 414-321-1700, is serving the family.