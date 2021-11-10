Dennis Philip Griswold
March 1, 1940 - November 5, 2021
Dennis Philip Griswold, was born in Waukesha on March 1, 1940 and entered eternal life on Friday, November 5, 2021. A loving husband, father, uncle and friend, he peacefully passed in the presence of family and his wife of 60 years, Patricia.
Dennis began working for the business his father founded in 1946, G&V Machine Company, in Pewaukee, when he was 12. After high school, he married his high school sweetheart and joined the U.S. Air Force Reserves for three years, then transferred to the Army Reserves for another three years. When his father retired, he became co-owner of the family business with his brother Bill, until he retired.
Dennis was a quiet thinker with a mechanical mind, and had a passion and talent for building things very few people can. Over his lifetime, he built a “little red truck” for his kids, a steam engine, a hobby barn, wooden canoes, two experimental aircraft, model airplanes, and remote-controlled boats. One of his last big projects was a 20-foot “Woody” boat, which he named “Tis It,” despite his wife having other ideas.
He enjoyed traveling, and visited Ireland and Japan, and went on a photographic safari to Africa with his father-in-law, Larry. When he wasn’t working on a building project, he loved enjoying what he built. He was a certified private pilot and enjoyed flying, fishing, snowmobiling, driving his UTV, hunting and ordering random stuff online. He was a member of the Schneelaufer’s Snowmobile Club and served as trail master and president for several years. He also had a hobby farm where he raised Hereford cattle and made his children help him bale hay. To this day, his oldest son has hay fever to prove it.
Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Jean (nee Bartell); their children, Jeff (Katherine) Griswold, Lisa (Robert) Condon, Christopher (Sue) Griswold, Michelle (Sean) Dalton; grandchildren, Kelly (Ryan) Spott, Kimberly (Mitchell) Buschkopf, Adam (Mackenzie) Condon, and Douglas and Lauren Griswold. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Evelyn Griswold; and brothers, Willard (Barbara) Griswold, Paul (Ann) Griswold and Jerry Griswold.
The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers at AngelsGrace Hospice for their loving and compassionate care. Due to the church being temporarily closed due to COVID, there will be services at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Oconomowoc on Friday, November 19. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., a funeral Mass begins at 11 a.m., and burial will be immediately after in the church cemetery. Masks are encouraged in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Catherine’s, or AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
