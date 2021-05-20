Oconomowoc
Dennis Ruenzel
May 29, 1942 - May 12, 2021
Dennis Ruenzel, age 78, of Oconomowoc passed away peacefully on May 12, 2021. He was born to L. Donald and Ruth Ruenzel (nee Wuerch) on May 29, 1942.
Dennis is survived by his son, Jeff Ruenzel of California, and daughter, Cindy (Kevin) Pagenkopf of Oconomowoc; grandson, Mason Pagenkopf; sister, Jan (Mike) McDaniel; nephews, Steven McDaniel and David (Ammie) McDaniel; his great-nephews, Liam and Everett McDaniel; along with many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Ruth Ruenzel.
If you knew Dennis ... you knew he had a need for speed. Whether it was on the water, race track, or snow he wanted to go as fast as he could, and he did. He was one of the founders of the original Okauchee Lake Tie-Up and enjoyed the Sunday morning sailboat races on the big lake. His love for entertaining was also a part of who he was ... so raise your glass and toast to Dennis for the good times and great memories we all have.
Per Dennis’ wishes, a private family celebration will be held.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.