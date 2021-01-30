WAUKESHA
Denver R. Green
Nov. 13, 1936 — Jan. 21, 2021
Denver R. Green of Waukesha, formerly of Peoria, IL, age 84, passed from this life’s journey and was received by our Lord on Thursday, January 21, 2021. A lifelong resident of Central Illinois, he lived the last 13 years in Waukesha. Denver was born on November 13, 1936. in Princeville, IL. He moved to Peoria as a young boy and graduated from Manual High School.
He married Sharon (nee Burk) on January 27, 1957, and began their life together in Peoria. Their oldest son was born the following year. They bought their first house in Washington, IL, and two more sons were born.
In 1964, they moved to West Peoria, IL, and another son and daughter were born. In 1978, they moved to Peoria, where they lived until Denver’s retirement in 2007.
Denver worked for Caterpillar Inc. for nearly 51 years. A pioneer in data processing, he worked as a systems analyst and developed and managed computer systems.
They moved to Waukesha in 2007 to be near three of their five children and their families. They quickly became involved in their community and church. They loved to travel, be it a day trip or for extended time.
He was a member of Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Delafield. Prior to that, he had been a member of Christ Church in Normal, IL, and, before that, Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria, IL. He was a man of strong faith, loved the Lord, lived by faith and grace, and loved and served His people.
Denver manifested his love by service to his wife, children, extended family, church community and community at large.
A partial list of his volunteer activities includes audio-visual and Boys Bigrade at Grace Presbyterian Church, Child Evangelism, South Side Mission, Faith Venture Visual, Stevens Ministry, Metanoia Prison Ministries, James Place, Hope Street, Condo Association governance, deacon at Grace Presbyterian Church and head of buildings and grounds at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church. He hosted small groups and Bible studies in his home or in a church over all the years.
Denver was a lifelong learner and he loved to travel, hike and explore. Trains, lighthouses and history were special interests. He traveled with his family throughout the U.S., often camping and exploring natural wonders. As the children moved away, he and Sharon continued to travel. After Sharon’s passing, he frequently took day trips by himself or with family or a friend. He also traveled with his children. Four years ago, he hiked the 52mile Glacial Drumlin State Trail a section at a time and back to his car, thus hiking twice the distance. Many of his family joined him for the last five miles on his 80th birthday.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sharon (2010); his parents, Elda Green, Denver Green and Betty Green (stepmother); and his three sisters and a nephew.
He is survived his children, Dr. Daniel (Lynne) Green of Elm Grove, Timothy (Sherry) Green of Barto, PA, Andrew (Marita) Green of Waukesha, Matthew (Kimberly) Green of Wauwatosa and Dr. Melody Green of Urbana, IL. He is the beloved grandfather of Melanie (John), David, Amanda (Josh), Seneca (Dan), Lana, Michael, Bryan, Hannah and Samantha, and greatgrandfather of James, Sonya, Jack, Alice and Arthur. In addition, he is survived by his dear younger sister, Cheryl Green (Bruce Adams) of Spokane, WA, and many beloved, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Given the restrictions of COVID-19, a memorial service will be held later this year. He will be buried next to his beloved wife in Princeville Township Cemetery. A graveside service will be scheduled in the near future.
The family is very appreciative of the loving and professional care offered by Waukesha Memorial Hospital Oncology Department and ProHealth Care.
Memorials may be given to Cornerstone Presbyterian Church (Delafield) or Hope Street Ministry (Milwaukee).
Church and Chapel Ritter Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, please call (262) 786-8030 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.