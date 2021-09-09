Derek Christiansen
Derek Christiansen, 57, passed on to the Lord on Aug. 4, 2021, after losing a valiant fight to cancer. Derek was born in Beloit to parents Terry and Judith Christiansen on June 9, 1964.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, M/M Andrew Hinderliter; paternal grandparents M/M Herbert Christiansen; and uncles Andrew Hinderliter II and Walter Ballard.
He is survived by his parents, aunts Constance Brown, Deborah Ballard, Olga Hinderliter, Sally Donaldson and husband James, second cousins and friends.
He was a graduate of Waukesha South High School in Waukesha and attended Milwaukee Technical School in Milwaukee.
His hobbies and interests included Cub Scouts, little league baseball, judo, reading, skiing, swimming, Deca Club, computer gaming, gourmet cooking, karate and building computers.
Derek loved animals. He found and brought many animals home to care for throughout his life. He had several dogs, two cats, a hamster and goldfish as pets.
His memorial service will be at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St., New Braunfels, TX 78130, on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 2 p.m. Visit his website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/10325185 to leave your memories and condolences for the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the ASPCA in Derek’s name.
Zoeller Funeral Home, 830-625-2349 is serving the family.