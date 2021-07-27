Dewey George Schiele
March 17, 1939 - July 24, 2021
Dewey George Schiele passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Dewey was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on March 17, 1939, to the late Frederick H. Schiele and Julianna (Mayer) Schiele.
After his father’s unexpected death in 1950, Dewey developed a truancy problem, failed seventh grade, and was sent to live on his grandmother’s dairy farm in Slinger, Wisconsin, where he lived with his Uncle Hank and Aunt Lulu. Dewey graduated from Slinger High School in 1957 after earning at least 13 varsity letters in football, basketball, baseball and track. He graduated from Whitewater State College where he was a Sigma Tau Gamma and played football, basketball and baseball. Injuries eventually forced him to play baseball only, earning four letters.
Dewey started his teaching and coaching career at Wilmot High School in 1963, where he met his future wife, Pat Howell. In 1965, he began teaching at St. Francis High School, serving as head football and head wrestling coach.
In 1974, when Waukesha North opened its doors, Dewey was the first head football coach. His 1975 and 1978 teams won suburban conference championships and the undefeated 1978 team lost its only game in the Wisconsin state playoffs, “9 straight in ‘78.”
After a short stint in professional baseball, Dewey scouted for 12 years for the St. Louis Cardinals. He and Pat called in sick for each other when they attended the 1967 Cardinals/Red Sox World Series. His favorite baseball position was Umpire #6 in the movie “Major League.”
Outside his love for teaching U.S. History and coaching, Dewey was a WAA basketball official for 35 years and was selected for the State Finals twice. He spent summers as a highway construction foreman for over 30 years, supervising road projects in Wisconsin and Illinois.
Dewey was an avid political item collector, amassing over 10,000 campaign buttons. Also, a talented wood carver, Dewey gifted many family members with Santas and birds. He cultivated over 150 species of hostas in his yard and loved traveling and having breakfasts with his fellow retirees.
Dewey was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Alvin and Daniel.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patricia Howell Schiele; his children, Jennifer Schroeder of Bellevue, Washington; Jeffrey (Stephanie) of Dunwoody, Georgia; and Jonathan (Jennifer) of Portland, Oregon; and brother David of St. Louis, Missouri. He is further survived by four beloved grandchildren, Jacob and Maya Schiele and Jillian and Henry Schroeder.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 1, from 12 p.m. until the 3 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Please join the family following the service from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Tuscan Hall, 409 Delafield St., Waukesha, WI 53188, to share refreshments and stories. All who knew Dewey have a story to share. He will be remembered for his wit, friendship and escapades.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to The Salvation Army, 445 Madison St., Waukesha, WI 53188, or The Food Pantry of Waukesha County, 1301 Sentry Drive, Waukesha, WI 53186.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.