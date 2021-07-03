WAUKESHA
Diana G. Roso
Diana G. Roso, 83, of Waukesha passed away peacefully on June 24, 2021, at her daughter’s home surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her five children James (Chrissy) McWilliams, Margaret (Bernie) Nichols, Chris (Ron) Polster, David McWilliams and Tammy McWilliams; 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Ann) Miller; sister, Sandee Addis. She is also survived by her many nieces, nephews and extended stepfamily members. Diana will be remembered for her kindness, selflessness, and the nurturing loving person that she was, but most importantly her unconditional love for her children.
All who knew her called her Mom, Grandma or Auntie because she made everyone feel like family.
She will be greatly missed by her family and all who were fortunate enough to have known her.
Her wings were ready But our hearts were not!