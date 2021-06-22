MILWAUKEE/WAUKESHA
Diane J. Kohlhauff
Feb. 26, 1947 - June 15, 2021
Diane J. Kohlhauff, of Milwaukee, formerly of Waukesha, died on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at her residence at the age of 70. She was born in Milwaukee on February 26, 1947, the daughter of Elmer and Margaret (nee Ulm) Kohlhauff. She loved to play the accordion, watching Lawrence Welk and old movies, fishing, shopping with friends, Burger King and a Diet Coke. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her cousins Desiree (Mike) Schemberger and their daughter Ella, Mike Fox (MaryAnn Roemer) and their sons Marcus and Michael and their families, and Jeff (Julie) Fox and their children Alex and Devon. She is further survived by her nurse Carm.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, June 26, from 11 a.m. until the 12 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Burial will be at Arlington Park Cemetery.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.