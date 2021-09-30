Diane Phyllis McNulty (nee Peterson)
Dec. 24, 1939 - Sept. 27, 2021
Diane Phyllis McNulty went to live with our Lord Jesus Christ on Monday, September 27, 2021, at the age of 81.
Beloved wife of Pat. Cherished mom of Michelle (Scott) Roberts, Dan McNulty, Shawn McNulty, Maureen (Karl) Ashenfelter, Mike (Tammy) McNulty. Devoted grandma of Kevin (Katie), Courtney (Don), Kayla, Matt, Nick, Nina, Keira. Loving great-grandma of Ryder, Haley, Wyatt, Lily, Hudson, Sawyer. Also survived by other family and friends.
Diane married the love of her life, Pat McNulty, on September 12, 1959, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Their love story has inspired us in ways they will never know
Diane loved to read mystery books, spend time with her grandchildren, travel with family and friends, watch her favorite sports teams side by side with her husband and the Hallmark Channel when he left the room, and above all else supervise Pat’s shenanigans.
Diane worked at Cushing Elementary School for many years, before retiring to spend time with her grandchildren. She also spent time, every Tuesday, volunteering at Lake Country Caring which she was very passionate about. Her devotion was always family first; her steadfast support for family was apparent in everything she did.
Diane’s legacy lives on through her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all those who had the honor of knowing her. Heaven’s gain is our loss. Goodbye for now, until we meet again. We love you more.
Services will be on Friday, October 1, at St. Joan of Arc’s Cathloic Church, 120 Nashotah Road, Nashotah, WI 53058. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Service at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Joan of Arc or Lake Country Caring.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.