EAST TROY
Diane Ruth Allen
Jan. 22, 1948 - Sept. 13, 2021
Diane Ruth Allen, 73, of East Troy, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. She was born January 22, 1948, in Watertown, the daughter to the late Robert and Georgene (Mohr) Fredrich.
Diane was united in marriage to Sherman Lee Allen on January 3, 1970, in Oconomowoc. Sherman preceded her in death on December 10, 2012. She was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of East Troy. Diane is survived by her son, Bradley (Natalie) Allen of Arkansas, and three grandchildren, Araminta, Anthony and Jayden.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 41 years, Sherman. A funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 18, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, WI 53121. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at 10 a.m. on Sunday, September 19, at River Road Cemetery, Hustiford Road, Watertown.
