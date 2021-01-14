Dianne Lynne Miles
Nov. 17, 1959 — Jan. 8, 2021
Dianne Lynne Miles, age 61, found peace on January 8, 2021, at Seasons Hospice. She was born in Germany on November 17, 1959.
Dianne was an avid cook and enjoyed spending her days with her daughters and grandchildren. Throughout her life she held various customer service jobs and often joked she knew most of Oconomowoc through those jobs. Most of all, she loved being a grandma. It was a role she was made for. Dianne is survived by her partner of 20 years, Jeff Hanson; daughters, Ashley (Lucas) Lowe, Jessica (Jerry) Jourdan and Marisa Hanson; grandchildren, Sophia, Calista and Carter; as well as many other friends and family.
Dianne was preceded in death by her parents; an infant grandson, Charles; and her brother-in-law, Mark.
A celebration of life will take place in summer of 2021.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.