HILES
Dolores Barbara Winkels
May 12, 1928 — Feb. 1, 2021
Dolores Barbara Winkels, formerly of Oconomowoc, born May 12, 1928, in Hiles, was born into eternal life on February 1, 2021. Dolores was the 16th child of 17 born to Maria and Karl Tauer. Dolores married William J. Winkels Sr.
She is survived by children Bill (Janet), Cecilia (Larry), Mark (Judy), Celeste (Frank) and Mary (Russ), 16 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by sisters Theresa and Hedy in addition to a sister-in-law, Rita, and a brother-in-law, Carl.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, parents and 14 siblings.
For many years, Dolores was a wellknown waitress in Oconomowoc. She was employed by The Majestic Hotel, Bud’s Tamasha, Chucks Supper Club and Olympia Resort, where she was blessed with life-long friendships. Mom was a talented seamstress, an avid gardener and enjoyed ceramics. Mom’s true passion was serving St. Jerome Catholic Church in Oconomowoc. Following her retirement, Mom moved back to her hometown of Hiles to be with her siblings and the family farm. There she continued her dedicated service to God at St. Michaels and then St. Josephs in Crandon.
Dolores’ funeral Mass was held on Wednesday, February 10, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph’s Church. The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff at AngelsGrace in Oconomowoc for the loving care shown to Dolores.
Weber-Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.weberhillfuneralhome.com.