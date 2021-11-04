WAUKESHA
Dolores L. Hartman
May 18, 1927 - Nov. 2, 2021
Dolores L. Hartman, a longtime Waukesha resident, died on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the age of 94. She was born in Milwaukee on May 18, 1927, the daughter of Walter and Helen (nee Gutzman) Thiede. Dolores worked in accounting for various area companies well into her 70s. She enjoyed playing cards, especially sheepshead and loved playing bingo. Dolores was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Brookfield.
She will be sadly missed by her son, Dennis (Nancy) Hartman; daughter Cheryl (Rob) Christianson; two grandchildren, David (Amy) Hartman and Tamara (Tim) Stotler; five great-grandchildren, Dylan, Luke, Alexis, Emily and Calla; and one great-great-granddaughter, Evelyn. She is further survived by her twin sister, Dorothy (the late Robert) Oberst; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and 12 four-legged grandpets.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Hartman, in 1994.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 8, from 11 a.m. until the 12 p.m. funeral service at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 20275 Davidson Road, Brookfield, WI 53045. Graveside services will follow at Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to HAWS, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188 or the Adair County Humane Society, 22376 State Highway 6, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.