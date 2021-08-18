PEWAUKEE
Dolores M. Quaal (nee LaVigne)
March 25, 1937 - Aug. 14, 2021
Dolores M. Quaal (nee LaVigne) was born to eternal life on August 14, 2021, at the age of 84.
She was the beloved wife of John Quaal for 61 years; loving mother of Anne (Willie) Maddox, Tom (Julie) Quaal, Mary Klatt, Peter (Alissa) Quaal, Bruce Quaal and Jane (Mark) Sweet; proud grandmother of 15 grandchildren; and dear sister of Roger (Peggy) LaVigne and Marlene (George) Paavo. Dolores is also remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dolores loved working with children.
Relatives and friends may join the family on Saturday, August 21, at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, N35-W23360 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee, from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Following services at the church, there will be a luncheon at Maxim’s Restaurant, 18025 W. Capitol Drive, Pewaukee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Vincent de Paul Society of Waukesha County, 818 W. Sunset Drive, Waukesha, WI 53189, would be appreciated.
Private inurnment at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield.
Church and Chapel Rudolph Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family.