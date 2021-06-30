JEFFERSON
Dolores M. Strauss
Oct. 24, 1929 - June 28, 2021
Dolores M. Strauss, 91, of Jefferson and previously of Pewaukee passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Sunset Ridge Memory Care in Jefferson.
Dolores was born in Milwaukee on October 24, 1929 the daughter of Perry and Ruth (Chambers) Whiteaker. Dolores grew up in the Milwaukee area and on May 12, 1945 she married Herbert Strauss and the two would go on to enjoy many years together until his passing in 2018. The Lord blessed Herb and Dolores with two loving sons, Gerald and Donald. Dolores worked in a few different capacities during her life including waitressing and most recently, babysitting. She enjoyed working and was a capable lady. The job she enjoyed most was being a loving mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was happiest spending time with her husband and family and she loved them all deeply. For leisure, she enjoyed bingo and word searches. Dolores was sweet, caring and kind, and she will be greatly missed by her loving family.
She is survived by: her son, Gerald (Renetta) Strauss; her “daughter” Kim; her 9 grandchildren, Deb (Ron), Jennifer, Scott, Jon, Ron (Jenna), Ryan, Jackie (Cory) Adrian, and Ethen; her 5 great-grandchildren, Donivin, Jordan, Cougar, Jharred, Alex, and Khloe; and her two siblings, Earl (Louse) Whiteaker, and Cora (Gerald) Mangold. She is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, her dear son, Donald, her daughter-in-law, Carol, her sister, Joyce, and her brother-in-law, Carl.
All are welcome to attend a Visitation for Dolores from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Palmyra, WI (320 W. Main St. Palmyra, WI 53156). A Memorial Service to honor Dolores’ life will also be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Palmyra. Dolores will be laid to rest in Highland Memorial Park at a later date.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com.