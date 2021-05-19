WAUKESHA
Don L. Taylor
Dec. 16, 1932 - April 16, 2021
Don L. Taylor of Waukesha died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, April 16, 2021, at the age of 88. He was born in Waukesha on December 16, 1932, the son of Carl and Alma Taylor. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and proudly served his country as a second lieutenant in the United States Army. On November 29, 1958, he married the love of his life, Carol, at Calvary Presbyterian Church in Milwaukee."
Don has deep roots in the Waukesha community. His father, Carl, founded Waukesha State Bank in 1944, and, when Carl retired, Don succeeded him, leading the bank as president and CEO for 25 years from 1969 until 1994. His public service commitment, both personally and through the bank, helped many organizations over the years.
Don became hooked on politics at a young age and remained active in political leadership for many years as one of Wisconsin’s most influential Republicans. He served as the Waukesha County GOP chair from 1979 until 1989 and again from 1993 until 2013. He was also honored to chair or co-chair President Reagan’s 1968, 1980, and 1984 Wisconsin campaigns. Don and his wife Carol attended Ronald Reagan’s 1981 inaugural, a memory he always cherished.
Don was very active in many civic and service organizations, including the Waukesha Rotary Club where he was a 65-year Rotarian and past president. He had a love for writing and wrote historical fiction set in Waukesha. Don was also a private pilot and had a passion for flying and travel. He treasured his many trips to the family cabin “up north” and found peace in listening to classical music.
Most important to Don were his faith and his family. He was a strong Christian, had deep faith in God, and was active at Elmbrook Church for 37 years. He was most recently a member of Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Delafield. Don adored his family and will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and the community he loved.
Don is the beloved husband of 62 years to Carol (nee Knaebe) Taylor of Waukesha; father to Wendy (David) Kipperman, Scott (Jennifer Lewis) Taylor, Jenifer Schroeder and Ty (Heather) Taylor; grandfather to 10 including Heather (Aaron), Ashley (Harry), John, Abby, David and Benjamin; great-grandfather to Lillian, Layla, Finn, and Sawyer; and brother of Velma (David Sr.) Geraldson. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Private burial will be held at Prairie Home Cemetery for the family and close friends.
A celebration of Don’s life will take place the afternoon of June 4, 2021 at Elmbrook Church, 777 S. Barker Road, Brookfield, WI 53045, with visitation from 1 p.m. until 3:45 p.m., followed by a 4 p.m. memorial service, all at the church.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials in Don’s memory may be made to Ethnos 360, 915 N. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, or Wisconsin Philharmonic, P.O. Box 531, Waukesha, WI 53187-0531 (Wisphil.org).
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit their website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.