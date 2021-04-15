Dona L. Hornburg
Dona L. Hornburg, age 94, passed away peacefully April 3, 2021, joining her husband of 65 years, Bob, and her three sons Lee, Dean and Rob.
Dona was a member of the Oconomowoc Women’s Club for many years and was active in aerobic classes at the YMCA well into her 80s. She loved music and dancing, especially the polka!
Dona and Bob moved to Shorehaven Assisted Living in 2016. Following Bob’s death, Dona continued living there until earlier this year, when her dementia required her to move to the Memory Care Living Unit.
She is survived by her son Dean’s wife, Sheila; her son Lee’s wife, Debi; grandchildren Jake, Krista, Erin, Emily, Joel, Faith and Luke; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and other relatives and friends.
Her husband, Bob, her sons Lee, Dean and Rob and her daughter-in-law Becky preceded her in death.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Shorehaven, Legacy Hospice, caregiver Betty, her faithful friend Ginny and her dear niece Ellen for all their compassionate care and love.
Dona’s wit and humor will be missed by all who knew her.
Due to COVID-19, private family services will be held.
In lieu of flowers or donations, please “pay it forward” and do something kind for someone who needs help, encouragement or a little bit of extra support. That would make Bob and Dona smile.
