OCONOMOWOC
Donald Casper
July 28, 1940 - Feb. 26, 2021
Donald Casper of Oconomowoc, age 80, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice. He was born on July 28, 1940, to John and Agnes (Riepl) Casper in Milwaukee.
Don is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joyce; children, Kim (DuWayne Jr.) Schaenzer and Ken (Lori) Casper; his grandchildren, Jake, Michaela, and Cody (RJ) Casper, Hannah, Agnes and DuWayne (III) Schaenzer; brothers Ray (Ginny), Jerome (Sharon) and Allan “Mike” (Pat); sisters Barbara Ann (the late William) Karczewski, Marguerite “Peggy” (the late Greg) Kramlich, Alice (the late Eddie) Misko, Marianne (Paul) Kuzniewski and Patricia (the late Lloyd) Busby; brother-in-law Harry Wroblewski; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers John Jr., Robert, Richard and Lawrence; sisters Evelyn “Tootie” Kirchner, Catherine Sterlavage and Phyllis Wroblewski; and granddaughter, Shelby Casper.
Don grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from Mesmer High School. He joined the U.S. Army, where he proudly served for four years. Upon completion of his apprenticeship he worked as an electrician in the Milwaukee area, and was a proud member of Local IBEW 494. After retiring, he could not sit idle and drove medical transport vans. He was a member of the Stone Bank Lions Club for over 50 years, serving many officer positions. He joined Boy Scouts with his son Ken, and served as Scout Master for many years even after his son aged out. Don was a big supporter of Special Olympics (Oregon Area), where his grandson Jake participated.
Don enjoyed puzzles, camping, fishing, gardening, hunting, and tinkering in the garage. He shared this with many people, but loved sharing it with his children and grandchildren the most.
