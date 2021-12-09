OCONOMOWOC
Donald E. Lester
May 7, 1922 - Nov. 25, 2021
On November 25, 2021, Donald “Don” Earl Lester passed on to his eternal heavenly home, at age 99.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Alma Lester; his first wife, Amy; his second wife, Majorie; and his son, Thomas Earl Lester.
He is survived by his daughters Jane (Ted) Meilleur, Susan (Steve) Lester-Wallace, and Patricia (Gary) Elsbury. Also surviving are three granddaughters Amy, Emma, and Carmen, and great-grandsons Robert and Penn.
Don was born in Portage and relocated to Oconomowoc in 1959, after living briefly in Viola and Middleton. Musically inclined, Don entertained many generations with his wonderful singing voice; he learned to play the violin in school and enjoyed that throughout his life; he played the organ by ear, and loved to dance especially to Big Band music. Don was a self-proclaimed “Duffer,” playing golf from his teen years until he was 96. When he could no longer play, he was tuned into the Golf Channel. He also was a lifelong fan of football, both of the Green Bay Packers and Bucky Badgers. In his later years, having all of his daughters and their husbands together with him seem to bring him much joy.
Don enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 19 and served in the South Pacific Theater, mostly in New Guinea, as a Gunnery Sergeant. He learned the hardware business working alongside his first father-in-law and subsequently Don went on to work in sales for large hardware wholesale companies until his retirement. He was a faithful member of Zion Episcopal Church all the years he lived in Oconomowoc.
The family is planning a small personal celebration of Don’s life on his 100th birthday in May 2022.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.