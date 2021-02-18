Donald Earl Rowe
March 20, 1932 - Jan. 28, 2021
Donald Earl Rowe, age 88, passed away at his home on January 28, 2021, with family by his side. He was born March 20, 1932, in Esmond, Illinois, to H. Gilbert and Hazel (nee Barnes) Rowe.
He married his high school sweetheart, Helen Gayle Warner, on April 28, 1951, and is survived by her. He is also survived by his daughter, Dr. Donene Rowe of Watertown; son Robert (Laura) Rowe of Oconomowoc; and daughter Nancy (Brian) Langendorf of Benicia, California. He is the loving grandfather of Kevin (Megan) Rowe of Madison and Katherine (Travis) Bischoff of Greenfield, and the loving great-grandfather of Emma and Josephine Rowe of Madison, Ainsley and Charlotte Bischoff of Greenfield, and Page Bischoff of Moorhead, Minnesota. Other survivors include his brother Gene (Marciel Gunderson) of Osseo, sister-in-law Carol Rowe of Belvidere, Illinois, sister-in-law Carol Manes of Mt. Pulaski, Illinois, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Don spent his younger years playing football for Belvidere High School and earned the Huck Award in 1951 for superior sportsmanship, ability and service. He continued to follow college and professional football, and was a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan, despite living his first 34 years in Illinois. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War where he saw combat and was honorably discharged. He returned to his family in Belvidere, Illinois, after the war, where he worked for Shappert Engineering. After transferring to Milwaukee as a crane operator on the High Rise Bridge in Milwaukee, he and his family settled in Oconomowoc. He then worked at Jefferson County Farmco (now Insight FS) in Ixonia in the grain department. He retired from FS in 1997 after serving the farmers of Jefferson, Dodge and Waukesha counties for 22 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Maynard Schwebke of Osseo; his infant son; his brother Jerry Rowe of Belvidere, Illinois; his sister-in-law Barbara Rowe of Osseo; his sister-in-law Roberta Gray; and his brother-in-law Carl Warner (Bee).
A socially-distanced, masked visitation will be held February 26 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc. A private funeral will be held with Pastor Dan Fahs of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church officiating.
Burial and fellowship time will be held in Belvidere, Illinois, at a later date.
Memorials may be given to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church at 800 Lake Drive, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, or the Milwaukee VA Medical Center at https://www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow/default.asp.
The family wishes to express their thanks to Dr. Margaret Holmes and the staff at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee, and to Compassionate Care Hospice of Brookfield.
