WAUKESHA
Donald F. Herring
March 11, 1936 - June 9, 2021
Donald F. Herring of Waukesha went home to his Lord and Savior on June 9, 2021, at the age of 85.
Don was born on March 11, 1936, in Madison, to Nathaniel (Steve) Herring and Myrna (Kohls) Herring. He graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1954. He spent most of his working life with the Milwaukee Road and Soo Line railroads, primarily as a telegrapher.
Don married Anita F. Herring (Jacobson) on June 11, 1955, at the First Methodist Church in Sun Prairie. Together they raised four children: Russell (David Edgette), Lake Nebagamon; Steven (Janet) Herring, Wausau; Colleen Brown (Stuart), Algonquin, Ill., and Scott (Jayne) Herring, Horicon.
In addition to his loving wife, Anita, and four children, Don is also survived by nine grandchildren, Nicole Herring, Stephanie Volm (Robert Bishop), Chris Herring, Sarah Morong (Eric), Matthew Brown (Jessica), Kyle Herring (Chelsy), Zachary Herring, Rebekah Herring and Rachel Herring; six great-grandchildren, Hunter Zalewski, Conner Zalewski, Nina Herring, Cece Herring, Eliza Brown and Lydia Brown; and his brother-in-law, Robert Jacobson.
He was predeceased by his parents; his stepmother, Violet (Vi) Herring; as well as brothers- and sisters-in-law Cheryl Jacobson and Walt and Elaine Mathison.
Don will be remembered for his sense of humor, compassion for the less fortunate and love of all animals.
Visitation will be held from 10AM-11AM Thursday, June 24, at Grace Church Delafield, 3562 Hillside Drive, Delafield, WI 53018, with a memorial service to follow at 11AM.
Private family interment will be held at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha.
Memorials may go to either Grace Church Delafield or the Food Panty of Waukesha County.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family.