EAGLE
Donald G. Wilton
Oct. 6, 1940 - Dec. 24, 2021
Donald G. Wilton, 81, of Eagle, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021, at Three Pillars Nursing Home.
Donald was born on October 6, 1940, in Eagle, the son of George and Viola (Froemming) Wilton. He grew up in Eagle and graduated from Mukwonago High School. Don married the love of his life, Paulette “Pat” Dockstader on October 9, 1971, and the Lord blessed Don and Pat with two loving sons, Paul and Steven. The couple would go on to enjoy 45 years of marriage together until Pat’s death in 2016. Don worked as a dairy farmer for his entire working career and loved every minute of it. He enjoyed his work and provided well for his family. Don had a passion for serving others and his community and he demonstrated his service as the Eagle town chairman from 1987 until 2005. He enjoyed his time as chairman and accomplished much for the Town of Eagle during his tenure. Don did many things during his life. He was a successful businessman, he enjoyed hunting, classic cars and tractors, and he and Pat traveled the world after he retired from farming. Although he did many things, the top priority in Don’s life was his family. He was a loving husband and a terrific dad. He taught many life lessons and made sure his family felt loved and supported. Don was a good man and he will be greatly missed by those he leaves behind.
He is survived by his loving son, Steven (Tara) Wilton of Eagle; his granddaughter, Briana Wilton of Eagle; and his sisters, Ethel (Bob) Rewald of Gainesville, Va., and Hazel (Terry) Connors of Janesville. He is further survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Paulette Wilton; his dear son, Paul Wilton; and his brother, Richard Wilton.
Memorials in Donald’s honor may be made to his family to be used for Alzheimer’s research.
A private family funeral service will be held on Friday, December 31, at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Eagle. The Rev. Daniel Torkelson will officiate the service. Donald will be laid to rest next to his wife in Oak Ridge Cemetery of Eagle following the service.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra are serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.