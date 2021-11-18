HARTFORD
Donald Gordon Christopherson
Dec. 12, 1939 - Nov. 14, 2021
Donald Gordon Christopherson, age 81, of Hartford passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by the comfort and love of his family on Sunday, November 14, 2021.
Don was born on December 12, 1939, in the Town of Ashippun to Irene (nee Christianson) and William “Gordon” Christopherson.
He was united in marriage to Pauline C. Droese on October 31, 1959. Don owned and operated D & S Construction for many years - starting as Don & Stanley, then transitioned to Don & Sons - and was also a building inspector for 37 years. He loved baseball and is in the Rock River Hall of Fame. Don was a charter member of the Ashippun Lions Club.
Don is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Pauline; loving children, Tim (Debbie), Tina Callan (Tom Bush), Ted (Tracey), RP (Jamie), and daughter-in-law, Justine Christopherson; cherished grandchildren, Amanda Peralta, Zachary (Rashelle) Christopherson, Jared (Amanda) and Isabella (Troy) Christopherson, Brady (Denise) and Taylor Callan, Ellie Cira, and Connor Schutte; and 6 cherished great-grandchildren; dear brother Larry Christopherson; and sisters-in-law Joyce Christopherson and Mary (Tom) Schaefer. He is further survived by several nieces and nephews, extended family including Ashley and Taylor Liesener, special family friend Drew Howie; among other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Stanley Christopherson; and sons, Terry and Tom Christopherson.
Funeral services for Don will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, W653 Roosevelt Road Rubicon, WI 53078, with the Rev. Tom Pietz officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m.- 11:45 a.m. Committal in St. Olaf Church Cemetery, Rubicon.
Contributions received in memory of Don will benefit a few of the Christophersons’ selected charities and are appreciated.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared online at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.