MENOMONEE FALLS
Donald J. ‘Don’ Hesse
Donald J. Hesse (“Don”) of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, found peaceful rest on August 25, 2021, at the age of 80, in the presence of the early morning sunrise, and his devoted German Shepherd, Mandy (“girlie girl”), on his homestead of 52 years, surrounded by the things he found most comforting.
Don was born in Milwaukee to John A. Hesse and Burnelle Huennekins Hesse; he was the oldest of three children. Early on, his family relocated to Lannon, where as a young boy, he found rural living, a strong work ethic, a passion for working with his hands, and an uncanny ability to bring his visions to fruition. At the age of 10, his sweat equity on local farms allotted him enough lumber and supplies to build a shed-size pigeon coop, on his own accord, spot-on for dimension. By the age of 12, he had already found himself dedicated to the raising, breeding and exhibiting of all standard and rare color French Mondain pigeons. Respected by fanciers throughout the area, he was only 18 when selected to judge their shows.
After graduating from Menomonee Falls High School, he enlisted in the Navy, serving as an aircraft engine mechanic with the USS Enterprise; his last duty assignment and major command was with ATKRON Seventy Six, NAS Oceans, Virginia Beach, Virginia, followed by an honorable discharge on September 6, 1967. As a proud Navy veteran, he enjoyed sharing the stories of his adventures.
Don went on to work toward the trade of sheet metal worker, serving an apprenticeship of 10,000 worked hours and completing 720 hours of related schooling; he was recognized and received certification as a journeyman on February 28, 1969. He became a distinguished sheet metal worker by trade, honored for 56 years of continuous good standing and service with the Sheet Metal Workers International Association, Local Union No 18. He is credited for his analytical thinking on the job site, and precisionary craftsmanship on buildings and structures throughout the state, including several historical landmarks. His keen sense of direction during travel is a testament to the number of years and places his trade has taken him.
Shortly after earning his journeyman certification, he purchased 28-plus acres, which included a 100- year-old farmhouse, barn and outbuildings, on the outskirts of Menomonee Falls, where he, his wife “Chris” (Charleston) and first daughter of eventually four, moved from their Milwaukee apartment. His “Jack-of-all-trades” skill set and stick-to-itiveness quickly transformed this property into a working farm, encompassing his lifelong passions for agriculture and horticulture. Seasonal harvests to the likes of hay, and corn supported livestock, while vegetable gardens and fruit trees supported the family. Once again, he found his love of birding. He and hundreds of others that shared this commonality frequently assembled at pigeon shows across the United States, where his birds often ranked in the upper echelon. What was once a boyhood hobby, ultimately lead to the enhancement of pigeon breeding for himself and others that held an appreciation for the French Mondain. His self-taught knowledge of cares, behaviors, and genetic tracings have established him as a mentor and expert in the field; his birds and their bloodlines are recognized as national champions, and are currently sought by enthusiasts internationally. Don was affiliated with the National Pigeon Association, the National French Mondain Association, the Midwest French Mondain Club, and the Wisconsin French Mondain Association, for more than 60 years.
Retirement later allowed for him to singly further transition his working farm to hobby farm. Well into his late 70s he had personally resided his own home and replaced the entire roof on his four-story barn. Time was best spent with his grandchildren, from toddler-age on, going to the State Fair and the zoo, four-wheeling, fishing on his property Ñ he reveled in being “Grandpa Don.” Social by nature, with a healthy zest for life, retirement also brought him membership at the YMCA, and comradery through morning coffee with fellow retirees at local establishments. Over time he further transformed his homestead into a personal nature preserve which today boasts beautiful pines, a pond, and several self-built coops still acknowledging his lifelong hobby of pigeons.
Although he has now been reunited with his beloved mother, Nell, his father and his beloved sister Susie (John) Poweleit, his sister Kathy (Bob) Healy, Mia (Mohammed) Kandil, nephews and nieces mourn his passing. His daughters Sandra Pollari (Dennis Pollari), Sharyn (Pete) Kalies, Cara Hesse (Brian Twieg) and Julie Kohler (and family), as well as their mother Chris, will forever be at a loss without his worldly knowledge, non-judgemental guidance, unconditional support, and deep enduring love. His three granddaughters, Michaelah, Katlyn, Brianna, and two grandsons, Marco and Christopher, are truly blessed to forever be his pride and joy.
Donald was like no other, remaining optimistic and firm in his faith, he continued to beat the odds that were seemingly stacked against him ... “ Tomorrow is a new day,” he would always say. He was fiercely strong-hearted and independent until his unexpected, very last breath. His charm, wit, humor, savvy, intelligence, and generosity will be missed by all who knew him. With his passing, he leaves behind the legacy of a love for his land, a love for nature and all of God’s creations, and an undying love for his family.
Please go to memories.net (search Donald Hesse) for information regarding the celebratory memorial gathering planned for him, to share a few words as to how you best remember him, or even just to share a respectful story about him! A connection to family can be made by calling 262-313-7364 or via email thru Dons4girls@gmail.com.