WAUKESHA
Donald J. Hackel
Sept. 16, 1938 - Oct. 29, 2021
Donald J. (Don) Hackel was born to eternal life Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the age of 83. He was born at home in Waukesha on Sept. 16, 1938, the son of Carl and Iola Hackel.
Don was a lifelong resident of Waukesha and member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He retired after 30 years of service as a Teamster from Coerper Lumber Company in Brookfield. His hobbies included fishing, classic cars and spending time with his family.
Don was the beloved husband and caregiver of Doris (nee Chapman), who preceded him in death early 2011 after 44 years of marriage.
Don is survived by his son, David (Megan) Hackel; daughter, Dawn Hackel; and grandchildren Jacob, Charlie and Brady Hackel. He is also survived by his sister, Darlene Cunningham of Waukesha; niece Crystal (Damon) Whitaker of Trenton, Mo.; brothers-in-law Darrel Chapman of Little Prairie and Russell (Pat) Chapman of Eagle; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation for Don will be held from 4 p.m. until the 6 p.m. funeral service Thursday, Nov. 4, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha. Burial at Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin will be private.
The family would like to extend sincere thanks to those who visited and cared for Don during his final days at AngelsGrace Hospice.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.