OCONOMOWOC
Donald J. Reed
March 17, 1967 - Oct. 12, 2021
Donald J. Reed, 54, of Oconomowoc, and a former resident of Rhinelander, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at his home.
Don was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on March 17, 1967, to Donald J and Dianne L. (Jones) Reed.
Being from a military family, D.J. lived in various locations until the age of 13. The family eventually settled in Rhinelander. Don enlisted in the United States Army, proudly serving his country for three years. During his time in the military, he was an arctic paratrooper. He had a free spirit for travel and this led him to different parts of our country. For a time, he lived in Alaska, Colorado, Idaho and eventually settled in Oconomowoc in 2016. He was currently employed as a project manager with Metso Minerals Industries Inc.
D.J. was an All American in the 82nd Airborne Division and a very active member of the NRA. His favorite pastimes were camping, hiking, shooting at the pistol range and spending time with his two dogs, Eruanna and Femka.
He will be dearly missed and will be remembered for his patriotism, his love for his country and being proud to be an American.
Surviving are his father, Donald J. Reed of Rhinelander; brother Jeffrey (Lisa) Reed of Portsmouth, Virginia; sisters Angela (Ryan) Kabat of Fairbanks, Alaska, Christina Reed of Rhinelander and Rebecca Reed of Rhinelander; nieces and nephews, Jeff and Josh Reed, Annika Kabat, Marcus Reed-Thorsen, Dylan, Madalynn and Layne Roeser and Noah Reed; and his four-legged companions, Eruanna and Femka. Also surviving are aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dianne Reed.
The visitation for D.J. will take place on Thursday, October 21, at the Hildebrand Funeral Home, 24 E. Davenport St., Rhinelander, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral service. Sandy Hamburg will officiate. Immediately following the funeral service, there will be a procession to the Northwood’s National Cemetery in Harshaw, Wisconsin. Military honors will be conducted by the Ray Rousseau V.F.W. Post 3143 Rhinelander and two representatives from the United States Army.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hildebrand Funeral Home & Cremation Specialists, 715-365-4343. Everyone is invited to sign the guestbook, or leave an online condolence at www.hildebrandrussfh.com.