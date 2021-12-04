Donald John Petry
Oct. 25, 1930 — Nov. 27, 2021
On Saturday, November 27, 2021, Donald “Don” J. Petry, loving dad, grandpa, and brother, passed away at the age of 91. Don was born on October 25, 1930, in Waukesha, to Henry and Isabelle Petry.
Don married June McHalsky in 1953. They were blessed with four daughters: Deborah (Richard) Lesniewski, Nancy (David) Schwanz, Susan Petry, and Karen (Randall) May. He is further survived by 7 grandchildren, Sarah (Tony), Ryan, Amanda (Tony), Caitlin (Eric), Rachel (Robert), Matt, and Johanna. Don had 6 greatgrandchildren, Ashleigh, Adriana, Carter, Charlotte, Paige, Olivia, and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Also surviving is Don’s brother Paul (Ramona) Petry.
Don was preceded in death by wife June, parents Henry and Isabelle, and brothers Robert, Earl and Leo.
Following high school, Don proudly served in the U.S Coast Guard and the U.S. Navy. Once discharged, he worked as a machinist at Waukesha Foundry/Waukesha Fluid Handling for 35 years. He enjoyed cruises to sun-filled destinations with good friends in his retirement. Don had an unbridled passion for travel that ranged from camping at national parks across the United States with his family, to vacations in Alaska, Mexico, Hawaii, Florida, and road trips to Northern Wisconsin.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, S22-W22890 E. Broadway, Waukesha, WI, 53188.