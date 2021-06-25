HARTLAND
Donald L. ‘Don’ McNeil
Dec. 20, 1926 - June 20, 2021
Donald L. “Don” McNeil, 94, of Hartland, died Sunday, June 20, 2021. He was born in Milwaukee on December 20, 1926. His family moved to Hartland in 1940.
He graduated from Hartland High School in 1944. He served two years in the Navy during WWII and 14 months during the Korean War. Between his times in the Navy, he attended Marquette University’s school of journalism, graduating in 1950.
He married his high school sweetheart, Mildred “Millie” Hancock, on September 2, 1950. She preceded him in death on November 7, 2006. He also was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth B. and Robert L. McNeil; his brother, Robert M. (Audrey) McNeil; sister Barbara Cetto; sister-in-law Patricia (Hancock) Manley; and his brothers-in-law Lawrence (Betty Hancock) Lobenstein, Robert (Patricia) Manley and Herbert Hancock.
He is survived by a brother, James E. (Jean) McNeil of Santa Barbara, Calif., sister-in-law Verna Hancock of Hartland, and nieces, nephews and friends.
Don worked at the Hartland News while attending Marquette, writing news and sports, selling advertising, and doing printing jobs. After returning from the Navy in June 1952, he worked in downtown Milwaukee until his retirement in 1994. He worked in the public relations department of the United Way of Greater Milwaukee (1952-57) and the public relations department of the Milwaukee County Medical Society (1957-62). In 1962 he started Executive Director, Inc., a multiple association management firm, which he sold to the firm’s management staff in 1994.
In 1969, he was among six Hartland area businessmen who started the Hartland National Bank which was bought by M&I Bank in 1988. M&I Bank was sold to BMO Harris Bank in 2011. McNeil served on the bank’s Lake Country board of directors until 2011.
Don was an active member of St. Charles Parish including serving on the church’s building fund drives, parish council and as parish trustee, teller, and usher. He also was an active member of Hartland’s American Legion Post 294 and Hartland’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5158. He enjoyed digital photography and playing golf.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Catholic Church, 313 Circle Drive, Hartland, on Tuesday, June 30, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Visitation at the church will begin at 1:30 p.m. until the time of the Mass. Don will be buried next to Millie at St. Charles Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Charles Parish School or the veterans support fund of either or both the Hartland Legion and the Hartland VFW.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.