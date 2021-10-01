NORTH PRAIRIE
Donald Lee Rogers
July 6, 1945 — Sept. 29, 2021
Donald Lee Rogers, age 76, of North Prairie, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Don was born on July 6, 1945, in Plymouth.
He graduated from West Milwaukee High in 1963. He then entered the Navy and was on the Kitty Hawk, Columbus, and the Treasure Island School command battleships from 1964-1967. He married Janice M. Seidner in Milwaukee on November 14, 1970. He worked at RTE/Cooper/Eaton for 40 years, then retired to enjoy his multiple hobbies, which included beer and winemaking, soap making, gardening especially growing large pumpkins, beekeeping, Civil War re-enacting with Cushing Battery, Quick Draw, fishing, and many more. He loved recruiting new members to join the re-enactment communities, and going to the local school shows to educate the students in the knowledge of Civil War history. He enjoyed dancing, playing music with his homemade flutes, his multiple harmonicas, yodeling, singing, and telling jokes.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 50 years, Janice; his children, Joe Rogers (significant other, Katie), Melissa (Jim) Rahn and DeAnna Ratliff; his grandchildren include, Elizabeth, Abigail and Jake; his brother, Ronald (Twyla) Letourneau; his cat Reggie; and other relatives and many friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Rosalie and Clinton Rogers.
In lieu of other forms of memorials and flowers, donations to the family for distribution to Don’s favorite Historical Societies would be greatly appreciated.
A memorial service for Don will be held on Saturday, October 9, at 12 p.m. (noon) at Thelen Funeral Services, W309-S4840 Commercial Drive, North Prairie (northwestern corner of hiighways 83 and 59). Memorial visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262392-4251, is honored to be assisting the Rogers family. For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.