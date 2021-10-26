Donald Marvin Brown
Feb. 18, 1941 - Oct. 19, 2021
Donald Marvin Brown, age 80, of Genesee Depot, was born February 18, 1941, in Danville, Illinois. He grew up in Danville and played varsity basketball and football in high school. He attended his freshman college year in Kansas City, Missouri, and then went on to UW-Superior, graduating in 1964 with an economics degree.
He always wanted to live in Chicago so he took a job as an accountant with Western Electric (a subsidiary of ATT). Two years later he was drafted into the Marie Corps and served his country from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The base was crowded so he chose to live off base on Topsail Island in Surf City, North Carolina. A great experience!
Don married his wife, Jackie (Aul), in 1962 and they were together 59 years. He leaves behind twin daughters born in Wilmington, North Carolina: Jill Suzanne (Pawel) Galazka of Oshkosk and Elizabeth Johanna (Eric) Vosburg of Middleton.
Don “Poppy” leaves six fabulous grandchildren, Gavin Galazka of Naples, Florida; Jackie Galazka of Washington D.C.; Jane Galazka of Oshkosh; and Emily, Katherine and Jonathon Vosburg of Middleton and Madison.
He also leaves his sister, Anita K. Brown if Cape Coral, Florida; brother and sister-in-law Thomas and Patricia Aul of Boulder Junction; and William and Nancy Aul of San Diego, California.
He was preceded in death by his brother Thomas and his parents, John M. Brown and Doris (Berry) Brown.
He also leaves behind lots of good friends who will miss him on the golf course and at the coffee house! He was a fun person with a great sense of humor. He was an avid reader working on a list of 100 classic novels.
After the Marine Corps he took a job with a CPA firm and then after a year, Don moved on to be the business manager of the Left Guard Corp. in Appleton. His bosses were Max McGee and Fuzzy Thurston. When the Left Guard ended, he started his own business Ñ Brown Business Services Ñ and then went on to Marcus Corp (Big Boy) and moved to Waukesha. He finished his work life as an accountant with a CPA firm, Smrecek and Co., Pewaukee.
There will be a time of gathering at 9:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, highways D and 83 in Genesee Depot, with a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 2. Lunch to follow at the Broadlands Golf Course, North Prairie.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions can be made to Wounded Warrior Project or Children’s Golf Program (www.firstteesoutheasternwisconsin.org).
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the Brown family. For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to: www.thelenfh.com.